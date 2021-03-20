Stranger Things Season 4 Gets First Collectible With Bandai

Fans can not wait for the next season of the hit Netflix Original Series Stranger Things. We have already seen some teaser trailers for the upcoming show, including one released last year titled "From Russian with love…" This teaser confirmed to fans that Jim Hopper is not dead, but he is now a prisoner the Russians. No one knows what this upcoming season will entail, but we do now we will get to see Hopper in action once again. Bandai can not wait either as they announce their new Stranger Things figure that will stand 7" tall and feature roughly 21 points of articulation.

The figure will feature a recreated prisoner design from the Stranger Things teaser (here) with an included hammer. This is an interesting first choice of figure to choose for fans from Bandai, but it is the first season 4 collectible we are getting. It does look like Bandai will be making other Hawkins figures as well, with Sheriff Hopper and a Demogorgon coming soon. We can possibly see the entire cast in the future but only tell well tell what Bandai has up their sleeves for this beloved franchise. The Stranger Things Season 4 Jim Hopper figure from Bandai is priced at $65 and set to release in November. Pre-orders are already live, and fans can find him located here.

"Netflix series Stranger Things has been viewed by over 60 million accounts since its season 1 debut in 2016, with the long-awaited fourth season of this global megahit planned for exclusive streaming on Netflix. As fans eagerly await the latest installment, a recent trailer– Jim Hopper!, and Bandai is releasing an incredible action figure of him to commemorate the occasion. With over 21 points of full-body articulation, you can recreate your favorite scenes from the show in the lead-up to season 4!"