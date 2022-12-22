Street Fighter Chun-Li Wants to Fight with Good Smile Company

Put your dukes up once again as the hit fighting video game Street Fighter is coming to Good Smile Company. This marks the first time that Street Fighter has hit the Nendoroid series, but Street Fighter has had a small presence in their Pop Up Parade line. Cammy and Chun-Li are both already in Pop Up form (both found here), and now your favorite fighters are back in bite-size format. Chun-Li will come with multiple face plates allowing collectors to display her with yawning, normal, and victory expressions. To make things even better, Good Smile Company has included some Street Fighter effects with Hundred Lightning Kicks and Kikoken effects. She will also come with a second body allowing fans to capture her in one of her iconic fighting poses.

Good Smile Company has put some effort into this beauty, and she will be a fantastic piece for any gamers collection. The Street Fighter II Chun-Li Nendoroid is priced at $58.99, set for August 2023, and pre-orders can be seen bi. Hopefully, more fighters will be arriving to help capture some legendary fights with Cammy, Ryu, and Ken. Stay tuned for more Street Fighter reveals from Good Smile Company as they are revealed!

Chun-Li is Ready to Take Home First Place

"You ready for this? From the globally popular fighting game series "Street Fighter" comes a Nendoroid of Chun-Li! She comes with three face plates including a standard face, an victorious face and a yawning face. The Nendoroid also comes with a Hundred Lightning Kicks effect part, a Kikoken effect part and an interchangeable lower-body part to create her kung fu pose. Enjoy creating action-packed poses from the game in Nendoroid form. Be sure to add the cool and cute Nendoroid Chun-Li to your coollection!