Street Fighter Blanka is Unleashed with Icon Heroes

The fights are about to begin once again as a new collectible statue from Icon Heroes has arrived. This time Blanka from the hit fighting video game Street Fighter has arrived. Returning to his classic appearance, Blanka is ready to get that win. The statue will stand roughly 8.5" tall and is packed with detail and colors that are bright and will make any Street Fighter collection pop. He is made from a fusion of PVC and some vinyl and will be limited edition. there is no number tagged on him just yet but he will include a certificate of authenticity. Blanka mains will not want to miss out on this limited edition statue from Icon Heroes and amp up their collection.

Dedicated Street Fighter fans will not want to miss out on this statue. The colors and the simplistic detail of him will make him a great addition to any gamers collection. The limited edition aspect is always a nice touch so make sure you get one before you miss out. The Street Fighter Classic Blanka Unleashed Designer Statue from Icon Heroes will be priced at $125. He is expected to enter the fight once again between January – March 2021 and pre-orders are already live and you can find them located here. I hope we can see more classic Street Fighter characters join Blanka later on or maybe even some statue that features costume changes. Who would you like to see get a statue next?

"Icon Heroes presents the Street Fighter Classic Blanka Unleashed Designer Figure! Designed by Joe DellaGatta, Blanka stands approximately 8.5 inches tall, unleashed and ready to stand out in your collection. Each limited edition Blanka Unleashed Designer Figure is individually numbered and includes a Certificate of Authenticity."

Material: Vinyl and PVC

Dimension: 8.5″ H x 6.5″ W x 8.7″ D

Approx. Weight: 1.0 lb