Super7 Debuts New Blue Glow This Island Earth's Metaluna Mutant

A new science fiction creature has landed as the Metaluna Mutant from the 50s is back from Super7 with a new blue glow

A new Universal Monster has arrived from the 50s as Super7 brings back a classic creature for their Ultimates line. Debuting back in 1955, the science fiction film This Island Earth introduced the world to a new space horror. The terrifying Metaluna Mutants are back and like never before with Super7's new Hollywood Monsters Wave 2. Unlike its previous release, this mutant is featured a brand new glow in the dark material that will really light up the night. He is packed with some incredible detail capturing the horrifying Metaluna Mutant's signature veiny design. He will come with a simple set of accessories with a secondary busted head and swappable claws. To make things more interesting, if collectors pre-order this Blue Glow Mutant right from Super7, they also get some additional accessories. This will include another extra head and feet to enhance his wreak havoc in your collection. The This Island Earth Metaluna Mutant Blue Glow Ultimates is priced at $55, is set for a Q1 2024 release, and can be found here.

Return to the 1955 Film This Island Earth with Super7

"It looks like the failing ionization layer of its home planet has imbued this Metaluna Mutant with an otherworldly glow! This highly articulated, 7" scale Metaluna Mutant ULTIMATES! Figure is constructed of a glow-in-the-dark material, features intricate sculpting and premium paint detail, and comes with an interchangeable head and extra pair of hands! The new glow-in-the-dark Metaluna Mutant ULTIMATES!, in all its veiny glory, can now haunt your collection day or night!"

"Exclusive Super Pack – Order the new Metaluna Mutant and Nosferatu ULTIMATES! Figures directly from Super7 and receive an exclusive Super Pack featuring an alternate head for each figure! Available only when purchasing from Super7.com."

Accessories

2x Interchangeable heads 1x Neutral head 1x Wounded head

4x Interchangeable hands 2x Open claw hands 2x Closed claw hands



