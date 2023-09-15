Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: power rangers, Super7

Super7 Goes Black and Gold with New Power Rangers Megazord Figure

It is time for a new set of morphin collectibles from Super7 as they unveil their next wave of Power Rangers Ultimates figures

Super7 has unveiled Wave 5 of their growing Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Ultimates line. We have already seen a few of the figures, like Tommy Oliver as the Green Ranger, but with a new glow in the dark deco. On top of that, Bulk and Skull are ready for more misadventures in Angel Grove with their first-ever action figures. However, that is not all, as the iconic Power Rangers Megazord is back and with a new deco. Sporting a slick new Black and Gold designs, this Megazord is ready for Rita's force and now with some golden style. Three mini Power Rangers are included with Red, Yellow, and Black, as well as a Power Sword, Mastodon Shield, and a Power Coin. Fans who pick up the whole wave from Super7 can get a couple of extra accessories for the Green Ranger and Bulk and Skull. The Rangers Ultimates Wave 5 can be found here with a May 2024 release, and the Black and Gold Megazord at $65.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Megazord Ultimates

"This highly articulated 7" scale Mighty Morphin Power Rangers ULTIMATES! Megazord features a black and gold colorway inspired by the special edition toy from the '90s, intricate sculpting, and premium paint detail. It includes an assortment of accessories including the Power Sword, Mastodon Shield, and a trio of to-scale Power Rangers figures. You'll certainly "bee" in a black mood if you miss the golden opportunity to add this special made-to-order Mighty Morphin Power Rangers ULTIMATES Black & Gold Megazord to your Power Rangers collection!"

4x Interchangeable Hands 2x Fists 2x Gripping Hands (Vertical)

1x Mega Power Sword

1x Mastodon Shield

3x Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Miniature Figures 1x Mighty Morphin Red Ranger 1x Mighty Morphin Yellow Ranger 1x Mighty Morphin Black Ranger

1x Metal Power Coin

Exclusive Super Pack

"Assemble the complete Mighty Morphin ULTIMATES! Wave 5 collection and receive an exclusive Super Pack that includes Bulk & Skull's Smell Detector as well as a Power Crystal and Green Candle that both glow-in-the-dark! Available only with the purchase of the full wave of Super7 ULTIMATES! Figures from Super7.com."

