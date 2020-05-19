NJPW Series 2 Figures Up For Preorder From Super7

NJPW figures are on the way from Super7. The first wave preorder closed a little while ago, and today the company showed off wave 2 along with putting them up for preorder. Like the first wave, four figures will be available: Bushi, Evil, Hiromu Takahashi, and Tetsuya Naito. All will come with authentic ring gear, multiple heads and hands to swap out, entrance gear, and Naito will come with the IWGP Intercontinental and Heavyweight titles. NJPW and Super7 entered into a surprise agreement last year, with the first wave of Ultimates figures due to hit collections this summer. Check out the new wave below.

Super7 NJPW Wave 2 Figures

"Super7 is proud to announce Wave 2 of the New Japan Pro Wrestling Ultimate Figures! Each 7-inch super-articulated deluxe action figure comes straight from The Ring to you, accurately painted, detailed, and featuring a variety of awesome interchangeable parts and accessories! "

"From honing his craft in Mexico to his mascara de luchador, Bushi was a natural fit for Los Ingobernables de Japon. As a part of LIJ, he's held multiple championships including the Junior Heavyweight Tag Team titles and, as of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14, the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship. If his MX facebreaker doesn't take out his opponent, a dose of his lethal Poison Mist will."

Three Interchangeable heads

Interchangeable hands

Soft Goods Luchador Mask

"With an unpredictable in-ring style and a world outlook that some might call eccentric, Hiromu Takahashi is the wild card of Los Ingobernables de Japon. One of the most dominating Junior Heavyweights on the roster, the Ticking Time Bomb has won the Best Of The Super Jrs and is the current and 3 x IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion, having recently won the title from Will Ospreay at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14. "

Interchangeable head

Interchangeable hands

Leather jacket

"A supernatural combination of strength and speed, EVIL cemented his position within Los Ingobernables de Japon early on by winning the NEVER Openweight Championship and, eventually, the IWGP Tag Team titles. That wasn't enough for the King Of Darkness, as he brought Kazuchika Okada's undefeated streak to an end at G1 Climax 27. A win like that is how you welcome the fans and roster alike to the darkness world!"

Interchangeable head

Interchangeable hands

Sythe

Mask

Soft Goods Cloak

"As the leader of Los Ingobernables de Japon, Tetsuya Naito has taken the world by storm. Having spent time in Mexico in the original Los Ingobernables faction, Naito returned to Japan to take the top spot on the roster and achieve his destino. Throughout the highs and lows of his career, he's looked to make his name unforgettable and he did just that when Tetsuya Naito became the first NJPW wrestler to win Double Gold – IWGP Championship and IWGP Intercontinental Championship – at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14."

Interchangeable head

Interchangeable hands

IWGP Heavyweight Championship Belt

IWGP Intercontinental Championship Belt

Two Interchangeable Soft Goods Los Ignobernables de Japon T-Shirts

Soft Goods Los Ignobernables de Japon Zip-Up Hoodie

All of these new NJPW Ultimates wave 2 figures are available to preorder right here.