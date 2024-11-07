Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: Super7, Toxic Crusader

Super7 Reveals New Slime Glow Toxie Crusader Toxie Ultimates! Figure

Get ready for some new radioactive adventures as Super7 is back with a new Toxic Crusader figure that will glow in the dark

Article Summary Explore the new glow-in-the-dark Toxic Crusader Ultimates! Toxie figure from Super7, now available at $55.

Inspired by the '90s animated series, Toxie returns as Tromaville's translucent green grime-fighting superhero.

This 7” scale figure includes accessories like his super mop, grenades, Blobbie sidekick, and a slime can.

Featuring premium paint and intricate sculpting, Toxie's ready to battle pollution in your collection.

Toxie is back as the iconic character from The Toxic Crusaders is getting a brand new figure from Super7. This toxic hero originated back in 1984 with the Troma Entertainment film The Toxic Avenger. The film followed the story of a janitor named Melvin Ferd, who falls into a vat of toxic waste after being bullied; unlike other superior origins, his went a little different. The toxic waste would go on to transform him into a hideously deformed creature, but he would gain new powers and a strong sense of justice. Toxie would become the protector of the innocent, taking on villains polluting the environment.

Then, in 1991, The Toxic Crusaders would arrive, which would reimagine Toxie and other mutants as new eco-friendly superheroes fighting corporate pollution. Now, Toxie is back with a new glow-in-the-dark 7" tall ULTIMATES! figure from Super7, which also gives him a new translucent green deco. He will come with his sidekick Blobbie, his super mop, along with a shield, grenades, and a can of slime. This Toxic Crusader even gets a sweet card-backed package, and collectors can buy him right now for $55.

Toxic Crusader ULTIMATES! Toxie (Slime Glow)

"Toxie's glowing appearance is definitely not due to a rigorous skin-care routine, unless toxic waste counts as a beauty product! The latest 7" scale, articulated Toxic Crusaders ULTIMATES! figure of Slime Glow Toxie is inspired by the early '90s animated series and the vintage era of slime toys and depicts Tromaville's green grimefighter in a translucent, green glow-in-the-dark colorway."

"Featuring intricate sculpt and premium paint detailing, this figure also comes with an assortment of accessories including the tutu he was wearing at the time of his transformation, a mini figure of his sidekick Blobbie, his loyal superpowered mop, a trio of toxic waste grenades w/ bandoleer, a shield, and a real can of ooey, gooey slime. Available in-stock now, this Slime Glow Toxie ULTIMATES! figure will seep into your collection faster than the speed of slime!"

