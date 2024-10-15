Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: frosty the snowman, Super7

Super7 Reveals ReAction Frosty the Snowman – Bleeding Cool Exclusive

Frosty the Snowman was a jolly happy soul, with a corncob pipe and a button nose, and a new ReAction figure from Super7

Article Summary Super7 celebrates holidays with a new ReAction Frosty the Snowman figure.

Inspired by the 1969 TV classic, Frosty brings nostalgia to collectors.

The 3.75” figure includes a broom accessory and soft goods scarf.

Pre-orders at Super7 soon for collectors and festive fans to enjoy!

Super7 is getting ready for some holiday cheer as they have unveiled a brand new ReAction figure that is bringing back an iconic character. In 1969, viewers were greeted with a soon-to-be Christmas classic with the animated Frosty the Snowman special. Based on the popular holiday song, the story follows Frosty, a truly jolly snowman who has been brought to life by a magical hat. Once Frosty comes to life, he befriends a group of children, but as the weather warms, he begins to melt, and the kids must now embark on a magical journey to get him to the North Pole.

In the end, it is the power of Santa Claus that helps Frosty the Snowman continue his holiday cheer and make sure he returns every Christmas. Now collectors can bring him home forever, as Super7 gives Frosty the Snowman his very own 3.75" figure with 5 points of articulation. This festive snowman even comes with a broomstick accessory, a soft good scarf, and an impressive card back featuring his on-screen 1969 debut. Pre-orders will be going live soon with Super7 and be sure to check out the rest of their ReAction figures to add a dash of toy nostalgia to your collection.

Super7 ReAction Frosty the Snowman

"Happy Birthday! Everyone's favorite happy, jolly soul is here to spread a whole lot of holiday joy and wonder! The new 3.75" scale, articulated Frosty the Snowman™ ReAction Figure is inspired by the classic, 1969 TV holiday special of the same name and includes a broom accessory and removable soft goods scarf. Add a little magic to your collection with this Frosty the Snowman ReAction Figure!"

Inspired by the classic, 1969 TV holiday special Frosty the Snowman

Figure is 3.75" scale with five points of articulation

Includes broom accessory and removable soft goods scarf

The perfect gift for holiday collectors or Frosty the Snowman fans; collect the entire lineup of holiday action figures, accessories, and apparel by Super7!

fans; collect the entire lineup of holiday action figures, accessories, and apparel by Super7! MSRP: $20

