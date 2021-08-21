Superman Energized Unchained Exclusive Coming from McFarlane Toys

The DC Multiverse continues to grow as McFarlane Toys announces another figure as part of their Gold Label program. Gold Label figures will be exclusive to Walmart, and we have seen some great ones arrive with unmasked Jason Todd, Silver Armor Azrael, and Golden Red Death. This time Superman is back as his Unchained armor that is energized and ready for DC Comics fans collections. The figure is a simple rerelease with a new paint deco showing off a gray, yellow, and red design, making the simple color details really stand out. Superman Unchained Energized will have 22 points of articulation, expandable wings, and he is set to release in October 2021. Pre-orders are already live, and DC Multiverse fans can find him located right here and be on the lookout for more Gold Label figures on the way.

"When the weaponized alien called Wraith goes on a destructive rampage in the Batcave, and both Batman and Wonder Woman are unable to stop him, Superman dons an armor that features a shield and battle axe to confront the electromagnetic adversary. Their battle continues to the center of the Earth where Superman is finally able to defeat him, leaving him floating in the lava at the Earth's core."

DC Multiverse 7″ Action Figure – Superman Energized Unchained Armor Gold Label

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Superman is featured as a variant with additional deco to give the figure the look Superman is powering up his Unchained Armor

Superman includes a base

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front and character biography on the back

