Superman Lands at SDCC with McFarlane's Kingdom Come Cover Figure

McFarlane Toys is bringing some fun exclusives to San Diego Comic Con including a Superman Kingdom Come Cover Recreations

Article Summary McFarlane Toys reveals an exclusive Superman Kingdom Come Cover Recreation figure for SDCC 2024.

The figure is inspired by Alex Ross’s iconic art from Kingdom Come #4, featuring detailed sculpt and effects.

Superman includes swappable hands, smoke effects, a deluxe base, and a backdrop for display versatility.

Priced at $30, this SDCC exclusive is also available online through McFarlane’s EQL raffle until July 29.

Kingdom Come, written by Mark Waid and illustrated by Alex Ross, is easily a landmark Superman story in DC Comics. Set in a near-future DC Universe, our favorite classic heroes are no more and have been replaced by a younger, more reckless generation. In this Elseworld's story, Superman is retired, letting humans deal with their own problems, but years later, it's time to come back. This older and wiser Man of Steel is ready to return and to restore order alongside Wonder Woman and Batman. McFarlane is now bringing Kingdom Come to SDCC with a new DC Comics Cover Recreation figure that captures Alex Ross's artwork.

Inspired by Kingdom Come #4, the Man of Steel emerges from a smoky red cover that now comes to the DC Multiverse in great detail. Superman will come with a pair of swappable hands, smoke effects, and a deluxe base with themed backdrop. The figure itself will have a new all-red deco showing that sleek Kingdom Come suit, with a more menacing design compared to its original Page Punchers figure. McFarlane has this Cover Recreation priced at $30 and will be offered at San Diego Comic Con this week. However, DC fans can test their luck with the McFarlane Toys Store EQL, which is running until July 29 to snag one up online.

Superman (Kingdom Come) Gold Label Cover Recreations – SDCC

"INSPIRED BY: KINGDOM COME VOLUME 1 #4 (1996). This mind-blowing conclusion to the acclaimed, landmark miniseries features Superman and his Justice League™ going head-to-head against the volatile metahumans they've sought to control. It's Super Hero against Super Hero in a brutal, shocking battle for the ages!"

"McFarlane Cover Recreations are inspired by some of the most iconic comic book artists. Recreate famous covers with the included action figure and deluxe base with backdrop. Accessories include 2 extra hands and 4 smoke effects. Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back."

