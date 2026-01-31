Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Fortnite, lego

Supply Llama & Fishstick Arrive with New LEGO Fortnite Set

Get ready to clear off some space as some new LEGO sets are on the way including a new Fortnite Supply Llama & Fishstick set

Article Summary LEGO unveils a new Fortnite BrickHeadz set featuring Supply Llama and Fishstick figures for fans

This colorful set includes 300 pieces and captures iconic Fortnite skins in fun LEGO form

Each figure stands about 4 inches tall, great for display on shelves, desks, or gaming setups

The LEGO Fortnite Supply Llama & Fishstick set releases March 2026 for $24.99, pre-orders coming soon

A Victory Royale awaits as LEGO is climbing aboard the Battle Bus once again with a new Fortnite set. This time, it looks like some iconic chapters from the island are joining the BrickHeadz line with Supply Llama and Fishstick. This fun and colorful set brings the world of Fortnite to life in glorious LEGO form, with just 300 pieces that capture each character's appearance from the popular video game. The first figure is the Supply Llama, a purple-and-blue loot piñata players usually hunt for in Fortnite, filled with loot. Fishstick, one of the game's most recognizable character skins, who does come complete with a poseable Pickaxe accessory.

Each figure stands roughly 4" tall, making them perfect for display on a shelf, desk, or gaming setup. There are so many original Fortnite skins that the BrickHeadz line could be loaded with some pretty fun sets in the future. Hopefully, LEGO continues to work with Fortnite to bring more sets to life, as that previous Battle Bus set was something special. Pre-orders of the LEGO Supply Llama & Fishstick set are not live yet, but it is set to release in March 2026 for $24.99.

LEGO Fortnite – S upply Llama & Fishstick Figures

"This LEGO® Fortnite® BrickHeadz™ Supply Llama & Fishstick Figures (40881) building set is a fun video game collectible for kids aged 10 and up. Gamers will have a great time building 2 iconic Fortnite characters and discovering their instantly recognizable details. Fishstick is orange and comes with a Pickaxe, while the Supply Llama is purple and blue. A great birthday or gaming gift for boys and girls, these Fortnite toys make cool video game decor. Set contains 300 pieces."

VIDEO GAME COLLECTIBLES – Add to your video game merch collection with this LEGO® Fortnite® BrickHeadz™ Supply Llama & Fishstick Figures (40881) building set for boys, girls and kids ages 10 and up

2 FORTNITE® FIGURES – The building kit includes a blue and purple Supply Llama BrickHeadz™ figure and an orange Fishstick BrickHeadz™ figure that comes with a Pickaxe accessory

