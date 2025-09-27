Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, marvel, spider-man

Symbiote Spider-Man Crashes the Party with New Iron Studio Statue

Iron Studios is back with some brand new Art Scale statues including the arrival of Spider-Man who embraces his dark side

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a new 1/10 scale Spider-Man statue in his iconic black symbiote suit.

The statue captures Spider-Man from the classic Secret Wars comic storyline of the 1980s.

Detailed and hand-painted, the collectible highlights Peter Parker's darker, more aggressive side.

Available now for pre-order at $199.99, with a planned release date in June 2026 for collectors.

Spider‑Man first acquired the alien symbiote suit during the Marvel Comics Secret Wars storyline back in 1984. Peter initially believed this suit was just a new black "costume" that enhanced his powers. The suit would grant Peter greater strength, agility, and organic webbing, amplify his natural abilities, and step away from that blue and red design. However, Spider-Man soon realizes that the symbiote is a sentient alien being that feeds on adrenaline and amplifies negative impulses. Iron Studios now puts Spider-Man back in his iconic symbiote suit once again as they debut their newest Marvel Comics 1/10 Art Scale statue.

Over time, the symbiote's influence caused Peter to act more aggressively and erratically. This would push away friends and increase the risk in battle, leading him to a bell tower where he would separate from the suit. Iron Studios goes on to capture part of this moment with this hand-painted and dynamic statue that stands 7.6 inches tall and features his sleek black and white suit. Collectors can bring home the darker side of Spider-Man for $199.99, and pre-orders are already live with a June 2026 release date.

Spider-Man Black Costume – Marvel Comics Series 7

