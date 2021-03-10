Symbiote Spider-Man Joins the Fight With Another Mondo Marvel Mecha

Mondo keeps the Japanese Mecha magic alive with another addition to their growing Marvel Mecha figure line. We have already seen Spider-Man in action, but we are getting a venomous test of their second figure this time. Symbiote Spider-Man is back, and this time, he is standing 100 feet tall and ready to take on any kaiju or giant robot that gets in his way. Packed with detail, articulation, and a great set of accessories, Mondo was not holding back with these figures. The Symbiote Spider-Man Mecha captures that classic black suit look and definitely making it stand out compared to the red and blue mech also coming soon. The figure will come with six pairs of interchangeable hands, Web Shield, Mecha Sword, normal sword, and two web effects for accessories. The figure will also include a special 2-page Manga short on the windowed packaging making it a great in-box collectible as it would out of the box.

Mondo has combined their love for Marvel and Japanese Mecha design to create a truly unique collectible. Both Spider-Man figures will be perfect for any figure, and they will look even better-going toe to toe with each other. Both of these figures were announced back in 2018, but I am curious what other Marvel heroes will get the Mecha treatment in the future. The Symbiote Spider-Man Mecha from Mondo is priced at $170 and set to release in July. Pre-orders are already live, and collectors can him located here.

"Spider-Man Mecha – Symbiote – After three years of development, we are proud to officially unveil the first figure in our Marvel Mecha line: Spider-Man Mecha; inspired by our love for Manga and Japanese Mecha designs from the 80s and 90s. Peter Parker jumps into the 100-foot Spider-Man Mecha to battle giant-sized intergalactic threats! Join in the battle by collecting your very own replica of Peter's famed Mecha. With over 30 points of articulation, many accessories including a web shield, web attacks, and two swords. This 10-inch replica is the perfect way to show your support to the cause and take the fight to those giant-sized threats! All in the comfort of your living room. Collect your own figure and find out the backstory surrounding Peter's giant 100 FT Mecha!"

Accessories:

6 pairs of hands

Web Shield

Mecha Sword

Standard Sword

2 Web Attacks

Artists:

Design: Remy Paul

Sculptor: Jay Kushwara

Paint design and paint prototyping: Hector Arce

Art Direction: Hector Arce and Mike Bonanno

and Story by: Tim Wiesch

Packaging illustration: Gabe Luque

Packaging design: Mike Bonanno