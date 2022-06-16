Take A Bite Out of Hoy Toy's New and Sweet Toy Story Cosbi's

All the focus is on Lightyear this week, but never forget the franchise that started it all with Toy Story. Hot Toys hasn't as they have unveiled a new set of adorable mystery Cosbi figures with Toy Story Series 2. Summer has arrived in Andy's Room, and the toys are throwing a tea party to cool down this summer. Nine figures are featured in this wave with one being a limited edition figure with each toy showcasing unique and fun dessert recipes for the party. This wave will consist of:

Sheriff Woody tasting waffle

Buzz Lightyear with sunglasses sunbathing on a donut

Bo Peep is the cherry on the cupcake

Lotso resting on the strawberry cake

Alien and cream puff

Jessi sitting on the chocolate mousse cup

Hamm as the fillings of a roll cake

Rex with melted ice-cream

Gabby Gabby on jelly (Mystery)

This right here is how you do a miniature mystery figure, and Hot Toys knock this Toy Story wave out of the park. Each dessert correlates with each toy, and they are just perfectly detailed. The Bo Peep one is just fantastic, and Jesse, Woody, and Buzz are too sweet! These 3.75" mini-figures are sealed in a foil bag to keep the mystery a secret and are only offered in special markets. Collectors can find most Hot Toys reveals right here and be sure to watch Lightyear in theaters now!

"Toy Story Cosbi Collection (Series 2) – Join our beloved friends from Toy Story for the most adorable tea party this summer. Hot Toys is delighted to introduce a new Toy Story Cosbi collection depicting the loveable toy characters and desserts recipes as unique miniature collectibles."

"Each random package box includes a 6.5 – 9.5 cm tall Cosbi collectible of your favorite characters, a special collection card, comes sealed in a foil bag and blind boxed to preserve the rarity and collectability of the series. Available in selected markets only. Pick up the Toy Story Cosbi as sweet treats to your desk!"