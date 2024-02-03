Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Take A Ride in Brainiac's Skull Ship with McFarlane's DC Super Powers

Step into the growing DC Multiverse once again with McFarlane Toys and their growing retro DC Comics Super Powers line

Article Summary McFarlane revives 80s nostalgia with DC Super Powers Brainiac's Skull Ship.

Brainiac's menacing space craft features moving attack tentacles.

DC Super Powers themed packaging enhances collector appeal.

Pre-order now for the April 2024 release of this iconic villain vehicle.

Brainiac's Skull Ship stands as an ominous and iconic symbol within the DC Comics universe for the 12th level intellect. It embodies the malevolent genius and technological prowess of the villain and was first introduced in 1983 with DC Comics Action Comics #544. The Skull Ship has had many appearances over the years, but it always serves as a menacing presence in the cosmos, instilling fear and awe in all who encounter it. Since McFarlane Toys has brought back the DC Super Powers line that was popular in the 80s, fans have started to see new and classic releases. It looks like the Skull Ship is one of those creations and will be released as a separate, along with an upcoming DC Super Powers Brainiac figure.

Inspired by the 80s, McFarlane Toys is bringing the menacing Brainiac's Skull Ship to life in glorious retro detail. The ship will have its own themed packaging and have moving attack tentacles. A figure will be able to fit inside, one that is preferred to be set on world domination. These vehicles are nice to see, and despite all odds, the Super Powers line is still going strong, and releases like this show DC Comics fans why. The Skull Ship: Brainiac's Hi-Tech Space Craft is priced at $19.99, it is set for an April 2024 release. Pre-orders are already online for the Skull Ship and for the new Classic Brainiac figure.

Skull Ship: Brainiac's Hi-Tech Space Craft (DC Super Powers)

"Equipped with an array of deadly tentacles, the interstellar Skull Ship was developed as an extension of the bio-organic Brainiac."

Continuing the legacy of the DC Super Powers line of the 80s, comes a brand new batch of your favorite heroes and villains in the classic nostalgia series we all love.

Vehicle is showcased in Super Powers themed closed box packaging.

Brainiac's Skull Ship features moving attack tentacles.

Compatible vehicles to go alongside the DC Super Powers Line, that fit both new and old figures.

Super Powers figures are sold separately.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC SUPER POWERS figures and vehicles.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!