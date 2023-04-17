Take a Swing with Funko's Latest Set of My Hero Academia Pops New My Hero Academia Pops are on the way from Funko and they are a welcome surprise as they capture some fun designs for a fun episode

Funko is getting very creative this time as they have unveiled a new set of Pops from the hit anime My Hero Academia. This set of Pops is based on the Hero League Baseball special that s released in 2022 and was the sixth Original Video Animations project to release. The Hero League Baseball is a game set up by several legendary Pro Heroes, giving them the to play their favorite sport and compete in their spare time. This episode followed the Orcas and their Captain Gang Orca, as they face off against the Lionels and their Captain Shishido. This baseball game is like no other, as powers can be used, and if you are knocked out, then you're out of the game. So the final player on the field wins, and Gang Orca and Shinsido are fiercely competitive at baseball.

Funko has now brought this game to life with a small but fantastic set of Pops for My Hero Academia Fans. Of course, Gang Orca and Shinsido have included as well as two different versions of a 6" Fat Gum (as a standard and Metallic Funko Shop Exclusive) and the return of Mount Lady in 6". Hats off to Funko for bringing these designs to life, and all of these can be found right here with an August 2023 release. On top of that, Funko has revealed Himiko Toga is the next League of Villains Hideout connecting Pop in the Build-A-Scene set. Pre-orders for her are also live right now, and she can be found right here; so be sure to collect the rest. Plus Ultra!

Batter Up! Hero League Baseball Arrives at Funko

"Step up to bat for the best when you register for Hero League Baseball! Even heroes need a way to have fun when they're not out fighting villains. Tryout for the Orcas or the Lionels when you recruit these Pro Heroes for your My Hero Academia Pop! collection."

"Himiko Toga uses her Transform quirk to serve the League of Villains. Assemble the complete League of Villains for your My Hero Academia collection with Deluxe Pop! Himiko in Hideout and Pop! keychain as the 4th out of 6 characters featured for this Build-A-Scene set."