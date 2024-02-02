Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Take Flight with Blue Beetle The Bug with McFarlane DC Super Powers

Step into the growing DC Multiverse once again with McFarlane Toys and their growing retro DC Comics Super Powers line

Ted Kord, known as the second Blue Beetle, carved his place in the DC Comics universe as a brilliant inventor and courageous hero. At the heart of Ted Kord's superhero identity lies his genius and impressive crime-fighting gadgets. One of which is his iconic aerial headquarters, known as The Bug. This technological marvel serves as the nerve center for many of Blue Beetle's operations, housing state-of-the-art equipment and serving as a base for planning and strategizing against growing Palmera City threats. DC Comics fans can now bring this marvel home as McFarlane Toys announced their latest DC Super Power vehicle release.

The newly revived DC Super Power line is still alive and kicking, with classic and modern heroes getting that taste of retro nostalgia. However, action figures are not the only thing that McFarlane has released, as superhero vehicles have started to arrive more frequently. This newly crafted replica pays homage to Ted Kord's legacy as the Blue Beetle and his iconic mode of transportation. Step into the Beetle mobile headquarters that features opening wings, a repelling T-bar, and sits two Super Powers figures (both old and new versions). It is vehicles like this that make this line stand out, and Blue Beetle's Aerial Mobile Headquarters, The Bug, will take flight in April 2024. Pre-orders are already live online for $29.99, and be sure to snag up the Classic Beetle figure as well to complete the set.

The Bug: Blue Beetle's Aerial Mobile Headquarters

"Blue Beetle seeks adventure armed with an arsenal of nonlethal weapons and gadget, including his hi-tech mobile headquarters."

Continuing the legacy of the DC Super Powers line of the 80s, comes a brand new batch of your favorite heroes and villains in the classic nostalgia series we all love.

Vehicle is showcased in DC Super Powers themed closed box packaging.

THE BUG! BLUE BEETLE'S BUG SHIP includes open wings and rapelling T-bar.

Compatible vehicles to go alongside the DC Super Powers Line, that fit both new and old figures.

Super Powers figures are sold separately.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC SUPER POWERS figures and vehicles.

