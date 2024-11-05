Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: dc comics, iron studios

Take Flight with Iron Studios New DC Comics Hawkman 1/10 Statue

Iron Studios is back with a new selection of incredible 1/10 Art Scale statues including a new DC Comics statue with Hawkman

Article Summary Discover Iron Studios' new Hawkman 1/10 statue, celebrating DC Comics' renowned winged hero.

Hawkman, the reincarnated Egyptian prince and Thanagarian warrior, now immortalized in stunning detail.

Customize your display with swappable parts including open or closed wings, plus iconic weapons.

Pre-order the Hawkman statue for $249.99 now, releasing in Q4 2024 for avid DC Comics collectors.

A new DC Comics member of the Justice League has landed at Iron Studios, and they unveiled a new 1/10 Art Scale statue. Hawkman is one of DC Comics' more complex characters, and he made his debut in Flash Comics #1 back in 1940. The original Hawkman, Carter Hall, was an archaeologist and the reincarnation of an ancient Egyptian prince who was cursed to relive his life through time. He wields a mysterious element known as Nth metal, which is turned into a harness that grants him the ability to fly and enhanced strength.

The character's origin would go on to be reimagined in the 60s with the introduction of the planet Thanagar and the alien race of bird-like people but with reincarnation elements. DC Comics fans can now bring home this legendary hero with a new 11.1" tall statue. He will have swappable parts as well, allowing collectors to display Hawkman with wings open or closed. Tons of detail was poured into this statue, showing his armored look, spear, maces, and a hawk-themed base. DC Comics Hawkman fans can pre-order this statue right now for $249.99, and he is set for a Q4 2024 release.

Hawkman 10th Anniversary – Art Scale 1/10

"Hawkman is a classic hero created in 1940 by Gardner Fox and Dennis Neville with multiple origins in the DC multiverse continuity. He was the prince Khufu in ancient Egypt, reincarnated as the archaeologist Carter Hall, the policeman Katar Hol from the planet Thanagar, and even as the avatar of the Thanagarian Hawk God."

"But in all his incarnations, he has always fought for justice, almost always alongside his beloved partner Hawkwoman as the Winged Champions. Using medieval weapons in harmony with high technology, he operates in groups like the Justice League and the Justice Society. Hawkman, Carter Hall, can speak and understand the language of birds, at least in the stories from the Golden Age."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!