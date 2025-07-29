Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: g.i. joe, hasbro

Take On G.I. Joe Classified Series Underwater Missions with Wet-Suit

Yo Joe! Some new G.I. Joe Classified Series figures have been revealed by Hasbro at San Diego Comic Con 2025 and pre-orders are coming

Article Summary G.I. Joe Classified Series introduces Wet-Suit, the elite Navy SEAL from the 1986 line, in a new figure.

Wet-Suit comes equipped with a helmet, scuba tank, searchlight, sea sled, fins, knife, and pistol accessories.

Pre-orders for Wet-Suit are live on Hasbro Pulse for $24.99, with a planned release in Fall 2025 for collectors.

Known for his tough attitude and tactical brilliance, Wet-Suit leads G.I. Joe’s underwater assault missions.

Wet-Suit is a classic character from the G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero franchise, who was introduced in 1986 as the team's elite Navy SEAL. His real name is Brian M. Forrest, and he's originally from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Known for his tough attitude and no-nonsense style, Wet-Suit specializes in underwater demolitions, amphibious assault, and reconnaissance. He is the Joe team's go-to operative for anything involving water-based combat, and now he joins the G.I. Joe Classified Series line.

Hasbro has been crafting a new underwater-themed figure and two-pack, so it only makes sense to have Wet-Suit join the fight with some fun accessories. This Joe will come with a helmet and a scuba tank, which can connect via air hoses and are removable. Other items include a searchlight, a sea sled, fins, a pistol, and a knife, just in case things get hairy. Collectors can add this legendary Navy SEAL to their collection in Fall 2025, and pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $24.99.

G.I. Joe Classified Series #179 – Wet-Suit

"G.I. JOE is a highly skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the globe tasked with defending the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination. Wherever there's trouble, G.I. JOE is there. This Wet-Suit figure contains 8 character-inspired accessory pieces including removable helmet with air hoses that attach to the scuba tank backpack, searchlight, sea sled which can attach to the tank, 2 fins, knife, and weapon accessory."

"Wet-Suit may be mean to the bone, but he's also quite bright, being well-read in both the classics and standard texts of military tactics. He's wild and unruly—but he's simply the best at what he does when he and fellow SEALS are dumped in the soup on a rubber raft with all the ammo and explosives they can carry."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!