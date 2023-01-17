Dracula Carfax Abbey Universal Monsters Figure Revealed By NECA What figure line is better than NECA Universal Monsters right now? Look at the newly revealed Dracula black and white figure.

Dracula is just starting to hit stores from NECA and their Universal Monsters line, and the next one is already being revealed. The Carfax Abbey black and white version of the figure was shown off by NECA, with the vampire sporting his tux from his Carfax estate. More than almost any other figure in this line, they worked very, very closely with the late Bela Lugosi's estate to get the likeness perfect. All of this line has been perfect so far, but that Bela face…chilling, doesn't matter if it is in black and white or color. Check it out below.

Dracula Is Everyone's Most Anticipated Universal Monsters Figure

"Following the color version, we've created a special black-and-white figure that features the formal tuxedo seen at his Carfax estate. We worked closely with the estate of Bela Lugosi to capture the actor's expressive likeness and for additional background detail on important costume elements. Standing in 7" scale, the Ultimate Dracula (Carfax Abbey) action figure has a removable soft goods cape and comes with plenty of accessories: top hat, cane, bat, flight stand, plus three interchangeable heads and hands. Includes additional neck piece making it compatible with the heads from the color version. Ultimate Dracula (Carfax Abbey)" is expect to begin shipping in February 2023."

Dracula was always the most anticipated figure in this line, and I personally think that is because nobody really nailed it before NECA took their stab. Can we just take a second and give them a round of applause for this line? What figure line has better quality and care out into it right now than this one? Every figure is top-notch, the accessory sets are amazing, and the amount of care put into the line is astounding. For years this is the figure line I wanted NECA to try, and somehow they have exceeded my expectations ten-fold.

You can preorder this one right here.