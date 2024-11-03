Posted in: Collectibles, S.H. Figuarts | Tagged: marvel, Tamashii Nations, venom

Tamashii Nations Reveals New S.H.Figuarts for Venom: The Last Dance

Coming to life from Venom: The Last Dance, Tamashii Nations has revealed their latest S.H.Figuarts figure of the symbiote

Article Summary Tamashii Nations unveils new Venom S.H.Figuarts from Venom: The Last Dance.

Film focuses on Eddie Brock and Venom, part of Sony's Spider-Man-less villain universe.

Figure features glossy look, 7.5 inches tall, plus back tentacles and interchangeable parts.

Available for $99.99 with pre-orders live; Venom set for May 2025 release.

Venom: The Last Dance has finally arrived, giving collectors the film in the symbol-themed trilogy. This series continues to build messed-up origin stories of iconic Spider-Man villains without actually featuring the wall-crawler. Venom kicked off the series first, followed by Morbius and Madam Web, which both bombed at the box offices. Oddly enough, Sony keeps giving this Spider-Man-less world more fuel, with Kraven the Hunter arriving in theaters next. However, the Venom films have been a saving grace of the series, focusing on the relationship between Eddie Brock and Venom rather than their hate for Spider-Man.

Now, his symbiote is back for one more film, which was pretty great and filmed with plenty of symbiote fun that Marvel Comics fans can appreciate. Collectors can now bring home a new S.H.Figuarts figure from The Last Dance as Tamashii Nations unveils their latest figure. The symbiote will stand 7.5 inches tall, will be fully articulated, and will include back tentacles, softball hands, and a secondary head. That signature glossy look returns, with a darker color this time, along with those signature white veins on the chest. Venom collectors will be able to pick up this new release for $99.99. Venom is set for a May 2025 arrival, and pre-orders are already live.

Venom: The Last Dance S.H.Figuarts Figure

"The dark hero "Venom" is the most cruel evil and is Spider-Man's greatest enemy in Marvel comics. From the previous S.H.Figuarts series, the darker coloring and grotesque body shine have been improved."

Product Features

Approx. 7.5 inches tall (19cm)

Made of ABS and PVC

Based on the Venom: The Last Dance film

Part of the S.H.Figuarts series

Fully articulated

Interchangeable parts and accessories

Box Contents

Venom figure

2 Pairs of interchangeable hands

Interchangeable head parts

Back tentacle parts

