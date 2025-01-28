Posted in: Collectibles, S.H. Figuarts | Tagged: marvel, spider-man, Tamashii Nations

Tamashii Nations Reveals Spider-Verse S.H.Figuarts Spider-Man Noir

Tamshii Nations unveils new Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse S.H.Figuarts Noir & Spider-Ham figure who are ready for action

Article Summary Meet Spider-Man Noir & Spider-Ham from Across the Spider-Verse in an epic S.H.Figuarts set

Iconic Spider heroes with unique accessories: Noir's fedora & Ham's trusty mallet

Spider-Man Noir features a fabric trenchcoat & dynamic web effects for action poses

Priced at $119.99, the set releases July 2025; pre-orders available on import sites

Get ready to step into the Spider-Verse once again, as Tamashii Nations is ready to help save Miles. Two iconic heroes from Into the Spider-Verse are back with a new S.H.Figuarts release with Spider-Man Noir and Spider-Ham. Noir is an alternate version of Spider-Man that was introduced in Spider-Man: Noir #1 back in 2009. His universe is set in the gritty 1930s era during the Great Depression, where Uncle Ben is murdered by a corrupt businessman. This leads Peter to investigate the criminal underworld, only to get bitten by a mystical spider. Spider-Ham, aka Peter Porker, on the other hand, first appeared in Marvel Tails Starring Peter Porker, the Spectacular Spider-Ham #1 (1983), created by Tom DeFalco and Mark Armstrong.

Spider-Ham would reimagine Spider-Man as a spider who was bitten by a radioactive pig, turning him into a pig with spider powers in an animal world. Their fame took new heights with Sony's Into the Spider-Verse, arriving from their dimension due to Kingpin's particle accelerator. Now they are back with a sweet new S.H.Figuarts set, with Noir getting a fabric trenchcoat, removable fedora, and some web effects. Spider-Ham is non-articulated and comes with a nice variety of parts to capture him in action, and yes, he comes with his trusty mallet. This Spider-Noir and Ham set are priced at $119.99, they are set for a July 2025, and pre-orders are already live on trusty import sites.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse S.H.Figuarts Spider-Man Noir

"From "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" come SPIDER-MAN NOIR and SPIDER-HAM as a set package! From the black and white world of SPIDER-MAN NOIR and the cartoon world of SPIDER-HAM, these two contrasting characters met and teamed up with Miles Morales. SPIDER-MAN NOIR's coat is made from cloth goods, allowing for the recreation of various dynamic action poses. In order to recreate various comical action sequences, SPIDER-HAM comes with various interchangeable parts. You can even equip him with his hammer."

Contents

Spider-Man Noir figure 10 Interchangeable hand parts Hat Cloak Left and right holster 3 Types of web effects

Spider-Ham figure Interchangeable head part Hammer Lower body parts 3 Pairs of additional hand parts 2 Special stage for Spider-Ham



