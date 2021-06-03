Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings S.H. Figuarts Figure Arrives

This year is full of some amazing Marvel content with new Disney+ shows and new films. Up next, we have a flashback film with Black Widow as we see what Natalie was up to after Captain America: Civil War. After we watch her newest adventure on the silver screen, fans will have to wait until September for the next big screen adventure with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. This is a film I am way more curious about, and I expect Marvel Studios will surprise fans with the route that the film takes. Tamashii Nations is preparing the film also as they have revealed their newest S.H. Figuarts creation. The main man himself, Shang-Chi, is ready to start his new Marvel adventure and is an amazing action figure form.

Shang-Chi will be fully detailed, highly articulated, and will feature newly designed joints for better posing by fans. Tamashii Nations also captured the likeness of Simu Liu perfectly with his head sculpt and just another reason to add one to your collection. He does come with one accessory with his staff weapon that also features some incredible detail. The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings S.H. Figuarts figure from Tamashii Nations is priced at roughly $65 and set to release in September 2021. Pre-orders are already live here, and be sure to get one before the popularity of the film takes Shang-Chi to new levels.

"From the upcoming Marvel movie "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," here's an S.H.Figuarts figure of Shang-Chi himself! A wide range of motion with newly designed joints at his waist, shoulders, ankles, and elbows means you can duplicate any of his powerful moves with ease, and his digitally-colored face expresses the height of realism. His staff weapon is incredibly detailed too, with finely sculpted scales on both ends. Order this hero for your own collection now!"

[Figure Size]: Approximately 15cm tall

[Materials]: PVC, ABS

[Set Contents]: