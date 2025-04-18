Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, tmnt

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Cartoon) Shredder Arrives from NECA

NECA returns to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Cartoon) with new animated figures including the deadly return of Shredder

Article Summary NECA releases new TMNT Shredder figure based on the 1987 cartoon.

Ultimate Shredder features a 7” scale and animated details.

Includes 3 heads, hands, and TMNT episode-specific accessories.

Available at Target and online for $35 through Haulathon.

In the 1987 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series, Shredder (a.k.a. Oroku Saki) became one of the most iconic Saturday morning villains of all time. He was voiced with perfect villainous flair by James Avery (best known as Uncle Phil from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air); this version of Shredder was both menacing and hilariously over-the-top. Dressed in spiked samurai armor and a flowing cape, this big bad was always ready to take down the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Splinter. Even though he was beaten over and over again by the heroes in a half shell, nothing could keep Shredder down. The fury of Shredder now lives on as NECA has revealed their next TMNT Cartoon Series figure.

Releasing for Target Haulathon, the Ultimate Shredder is ready for action with a truly remarkable 7" tall figure. An all-new sculpt has been crafted for this TMNT villain, and he features an animated deco with an assortment of accessories. This will consist of three swappable heads, including an unmasked head and a chef's hat. Other accessories are from some specific Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon episodes, like the floppy disc to control the world! Everything is packed in a windowed box with an opening front flap that will be priced at $35. The TMNT Cartoon Ultimate Shredder can now be found in Target Stores and online at the Collector Spot and Haulathon site.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Cartoon) – Ultimate Shredder

"Based on the classic 1980s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon series! Here comes The Shredder with an all-new sculpt! This Ultimate 7-inch scale action figure of the fearsome Foot Clan leader includes interchangeable heads and hands and episode-specific accessories. Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging with opening front flap. Fun to collect! Available now in Target stores. Dropping on Target.com and Haulathon.com Friday, 4/18 at 9 AM ET!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!