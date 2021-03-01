TMNT Shredder Wants Turtle Soup With PCS Collectibles New Statue

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles continues to stay in the spotlight ever since their debut in the '80s. TMNT is easily in the tie with G.I. Joe, Transformers, and Masters of the Universe, and PCS Collectibles, keeps the series alive with another one of their statues. This time the Shredder is on the hunt for some turtles with his new 22" tall statue as he stands on top of Krang's Dimension X stronghold. The TMNT villain's design is based on his cartoon appearance, and it will be a companion piece for one of the other PCS Collectibles Ninja Turtles statues. Two statues will also be offered with a standard and exclusive, with the exclusive getting a swappable right hand with a communicator and a swappable left hand with a sword. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder 1/4 Scale Statue from Premium Collectibles Studio is set to release between September – November 2021, and pre-orders will go live on Sideshow Collectibles later this week and fan scan RSVP here.

"Tonight, I dine on turtle soup!"

PCS presents the Shredder 1:4 Scale Statue. The Shredder Statue measures 22" tall on top of the tank treads of Krang's Dimension X stronghold, the Technodrome. Behind the ruthless ninja warrior, a mangled Mouser robot can be spotted beneath the platform base. Shredder is wearing his iconic spiked armor and striking purple cape to recreate his signature look."

"The Shredder 1:4 Scale Statue cuts an imposing figure, with detailed musculature that brings his animated appearance to life in a vibrant three-dimensional collectible. The Foot Clan leader is entirely sculpted, complete with metallic silver gauntlets, shin guards, shoulder pauldrons, clenched fists with claws, and his signature silver helmet. His purple cape, grey tabard, and black pants are all designed to capture a lively but realistic impression of moving fabric, bringing an added dimension of detail to this TMNT collectible.

The Exclusive Edition of the Shredder 1:4 Scale Statue includes a left hand holding a sword and a right hand holding a communicator featuring Krang's face. Each alternate hand can be changed out independently of the other, giving fans multiple exclusive display configurations for their TMNT collection. Take down the Ninja Turtles once and for all when you add the Shredder 1:4 Scale Statue by PCS to your collection."

Shredder Statue:

Official Product Name: Shredder 1:4 Scale Statue

Edition Size: TBD

Product measurements in inches/weight: 22″h x 15″w x 13″d

Shipping Date: Sep – Nov 2021

Suggested retail price: $600

Shredder Statue EX:

Official Product Name: Shredder 1:4 Scale Statue Exclusive Version

Edition Size: 300

Product measurements in inches/weight: 24″h x 15″w x 13″d

Product features: Includes bonus swap-out right hand with communicator and swap-out left hand with sword.

Shipping Date: Sep – Nov 2021

Suggested retail price: $625