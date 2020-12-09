The 40 Year Old Virgin Joining Funko with New Pop Vinyls

During last night's Funko FUN TV broadcast, they announced that the 2005 raunchy comedy The 40-Year-Old Virgin is coming in pop form. Steve Carell is back as Andy Stitzer once again with two Funko Pop designs. Of course, to make things even better, there will be a chase variant for one of the figures. First, we have Andy holding Oscar as he comes in his dress shirt and slacks outfit. There will also be Andy holding Oscar Chase that will change the doll's outfit in his hand. This is not the best type of Chase, and it's quite common for Funko to release stuff like this, but for fans of The 40-Year-Old Virgin, it'll be cool to have into your collection. The fun does not stop there as a Funko gives us Andy Stitzer from the infamous waxing scene fromThe 40-Year-Old Virgin. Of course, the Funko team captured this waxing moment during their Funko FUN TV broadcast, and fans can view all of that craziness here. This waxed Andy Funko Pop shows shirtless Andy with patches of chest hair removed and his red, irritated skin from the event. This is a hilarious and iconic scene from The 40 Year Old Virgin and will be a must-have collectible for any adult comedy fan.

The 40-Year-Old Virgin is definitely a raunchy comedy, and, surprisingly, Funko is making Pops for the film. It might not be the biggest wave, but the fans of the film will now be able to get 2 to 3 collectibles depending on if they are going after that Chase variant of Andy with Oscar. The boxes were not showcased during the Funko FUN TV broadcast just the figures themselves, and no information on when these Pops will be available. I can imagine that we will start to see the pre-order link will go live in the coming weeks, as well as the official reveal from Funko. Collectors can find some of the newest Pop that is being released here.