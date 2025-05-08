Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger

New Disney Lorcana Card Rarities Are Arriving with Set 9: Fabled

Step into the magical and whimsical world of Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game with some brand new announcements

Article Summary Disney Lorcana Set 9: Fabled introduces new card rarities Epic and Iconic to the trading card game.

The First Chapter cards return with stunning new Enchanted designs, including Winnie the Pooh - Hunny Wizard.

A Goofy Movie franchise makes its debut in Disney Lorcana: Fabled, bringing fresh characters and art.

Fabled arrives September 2025, following Reign of Jafar, which launches at the end of May for collectors.

Ravensburger is on a hot streak as they continue to build up their iconic Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game. Their next set is Reign of Jafar, which is expected to arrive at the end of May at Local Card Shop. However, they are already looking at the future as they tease the following set, which is titled Fabled. Set 9 is going to change up the Disney Lorcana landscape in more ways than one, and for starters, cards from The First Chapter will be returning for the set. On top of that, some of these The First Chapter cards will be getting their very own Enchanted designs like Winnie the Pooh – Hunny Wizard! A new franchise will also be entering the Disney Lorcana's Fabled as A Goofy Movie will be taking to the stage, which will truly Stand Out with collectors!

That is not all, though, as this series will kick off a new series of rarities for the hit card game. Up first is Epic, which will appear more often than the elusive Enchanted cards, and will seemingly be re-released characters with enhanced artwork and foil treatments like Elsa – Snow Queen. There will also be new Iconic rarities joining the set, which are even more rare than Enchanted, which will make these even more valuable and harder to come by. Only two Iconic cards will be found in Fabled with Mickey and Minnie Mouse, with some truly gorgeous and magical artwork. Disney Lorcana: Fabled is set to arrive in September 2025, and be on the lookout for Reign of Jafar arriving at the end of May.

Disney Lorcana Set 9: Fabled Arrived in September 2025

"The Fabled set will have a lot of important new aspects to it for Disney Lorcana TCG fans. For those who love to search for stunning versions of their favorite characters, there will be two new rarities to look for in each booster pack: Iconic and Epic. Iconic cards are extremely rare with only two appearing in each set, while Epic cards will appear more often than Enchanted cards and feature special artwork and foil treatments."

"Before Fabled launches in September, the ongoing story featuring Jafar from Disney's Aladdin will culminate when Reign of Jafar, the 8th set for Disney Lorcana TCG, releases this summer. Jafar now possesses the Hexwell Crown and, with it, he has corrupted Archazia's Island to his wicked will. Traps and illusions abound in Reign of Jafar, and glimmers like Jasmine – Steady Strategist and Rapunzel – High Climber will need to band together to steal back the crown and defeat the evil vizier."

