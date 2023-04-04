Thanos Has Returned to S.H.Figuarts with Five Years Later Edition Tamashii Nations is celebrating the 5th anniversary of Infinity War with the return of iconic Marvel Studios heroes and villains

This year marks the 5th year anniversary of one of the biggest Marvel moments in history with Avengers: Infinity War. Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame are the two biggest Marvel films of all time, and for good reason. Tamashii Nations is celebrating the legacy of the Avengers with a special Five Years Later S.H.Figuarts release. These remastered figures are getting updated details and accessories, allowing fans to relive the fate our the universe. Thanos is back and ready to change things with a brand new release. Most of the same accessories ill be included with swappable heads, hands, and his signature sword. On top of that, Tamashii Nations has included a new Infinity Gauntlet hand and this one does not have the Infinity Stones. This accessory will pair will the new Five Years Later Iron Man S.H.Figuarts allowing fans to recreate the "I am Iron Man" sequence. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but Thanos is set for a August 2023 release. Fans can find his product page right here and you can secure plenty of S.H.Figuarts releases right here.

The Future of the MCU Returns to Tamashii Nation

"S.H.Figuarts – Thanos -《FIVE YEARS LATER～2023》EDITION- (THE INFINITY SAGA). Five years have passed since the shocking "Avengers: Infinity War" was released. The most evil villain "Thanos" in 2023, which became the stage of "Avengers / End Game", revives with new specifications! Five years have passed since the shocking "Avengers: Infinity War" was released. The most evil villain "Thanos" in 2023, which became the stage of "Avengers / End Game", revives with new specifications!"

