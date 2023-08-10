Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: addams family, mezco toyz, wednesday

Mezco Toyz Unveils New Living Dead Doll Dancing Wednesday Doll

A new Living Dead Doll has arrived from Mezco Toyz, and this one captures the series Wednesday as she hits the dance floor

Mezco Toyz is returning to Nevermore Academy as they bring the world of the hit Netflix series Wednesday to life. Wednesday Addams is now joining the Living Dead Dolls line with a brand new release. This doll comes right off the screen as the fans get to dress up for the Nevermore Academy Rave'N Dance. Coming in at 10" tall, Dancing Wednesday joins the LDD line with an impressive design that has 5 points of articulation, and she has her own window box. Featuring her signature black dress and iconic dance moves, this a new Addams Family collectible fans will not want to miss. Pre-orders are already live from Mezco Toyz right here for $52 with an April 2024 release date.

Mezco's LDD Presents Dancing Wednesday

"I act as if I don't care if people dislike me. Deep down… I secretly enjoy it." Straight from the viral scene in the hit series 'Wednesday', Dancing Wednesday joins LDD Presents! Smart, sarcastic and a little dead inside, Wednesday Addams investigates a murder spree while making new friends, and foes, at Nevermore Academy."

"Wednesday is outfitted in her iconic black ruffle gown that she wears to the Nevermore Academy's annual Rave'N dance, crown braids, and Mary Jane shoes. Her arms are in a static, bent pose allowing her to recreate her solo dance scene. LDD Presents Dancing Wednesday stands 10" tall and features 5 points of articulation. She is packaged in a window box, perfect for display."

*This product is intended for collectors ages 15 and up and is not suitable for children. The product may contain small parts that can be a choking hazard as well as sharp points that can cause injury. The item is not designed for rough play and is considered a display item for collectors.

