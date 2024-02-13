Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: barbie, mattel

Mattel Debuts 60th Anniversary Allan Vintage Barbie Repro Doll

Mattel is bringing some of the popularity of the Barbie movie to life with their 60th Anniversary Allan Reproduction Doll

Micheal Cera humorously portrays Allan, Ken's friend from 1964, in the Barbie live-action movie.

The collectible Silkstone Allan doll features original 1960s beach attire with vintage flair.

Set to release on Feb 14, 2024, the Allan doll is exclusive to Mattel Creations at $55.

Barbie was a genuinely remarkable filled that captivated audiences with an impressive tale featuring mortality and plastic. Barbie has been a popular toy for decades, and the live-action film took the history of the franchise and brought it to life like never before. While there are plenty of Ken's to go around, there is truly only one with Allan, and Micheal Cera did a hilarious job capturing just that. Allan was created in 1964 and was marketed as one of Ken's friends. Later, he was the partner to Barbie's best friend, Midge. Both Midge and Allan are odd ducks in Mattel's wheelhouse, and the Barbie film captured that perfectly. Now, Alan has returned!

To help celebrate the 60th anniversary of Allan and of course, the popularity of the Barbie film, Mattel has announced a new Vintage Reproduction Doll. Featuring his groovy beach look, all is depicted just like he did back then with red hair and vintage wrist tags. Even his Mattel 60th packing has a fun vintage look, making this a nice collector's item for any Barbie fan. The 60th Anniversary Allan Vintage Reproduction Doll is priced at $55 and set for a February 14, 2024 release at 12 PM EST. Allan will be exclusive to Mattel Creations, and his product page is already live, so get ready to give Allan a new home.

60th Anniversary Allan Vintage Repro Doll from Mattel

"Ken didn't have a guy friend until Allan came along in 1964. We're celebrating the 60th anniversary of Allan's introduction with this vintage repro doll. Allan doll wears an updated version of the outfit he wore when he first arrived on the beach. This look inspired the costume design for the character in Barbie The Movie. The Silkstone doll body has the tactile feel of porcelain, with greater heft and durability. This is the first time we've created a Silkstone Allan doll for collectors."

"In 1964 Mattel introduced the world to Ken's buddy, Allan. To celebrate the 60th anniversary of that auspicious occasion, we created this collectible Silkstone reproduction of Allan doll's groovy beach look: a colorful striped jacket with navy blue swim trunks and matching sandals. He also features sculpted red hair and a vintage wrist tag, just like the original."

