Thanos Wears the Infinity Gauntlet with Iron Studios New Marvel Statue

Prepare for the arrival of the Infinity Gauntlet as once again as Iron Studios debuts their newest 1/10 statue with Thanos, The Mad Titan

Coming to life right out of the pages of Marvel Comics comes The Mad Titan himself right to Iron Studios. Thanos is back on his quest for The Infinity Gauntlet once again, and Iron Studios captures his devotion and power with an impressive new 1/10 Art Scale statue. Standing at 16.5" high, Thanos will do anything for Death, even bringing the universe to its knees, but the Avengers and Earth's heroes might have something to say about that. Iron Studios packed tons of detail and color into this piece from the Infinity Stones, Marvel Comic accurate Thanos, and even a dynamic base. Thanos will even include two swappable heads, showing off some different emotions as he conquers the universe. Marvel fans can bring him home in $Q2 2024 for $399.99, and pre-orders are live and located right here.

The Mad Titan Has Arrived at Iron Studios

"On the base of a temple built to pay homage to Lady Death herself, the Titan raises his gloved left hand with his Infinity Gauntlet, flaunting the power of a demigod with this artifact made to store six cosmic singularities transformed into stones, each of them representing an aspect of the universe: the space, the time, the mind, the power, the soul, and the reality, making its user almost omnipotent. In love with the personification of Death in the shape of a beautiful woman, his plans usually include universal genocide to court his beloved, portrayed in the statue next to him in the form of a bust on a pedestal."

"Crazy, eternal, and inevitable, he is all that and much more, and answering the request of fans and collectors, Iron Studios proudly present the statue "Thanos Deluxe – Infinity Gauntlet Diorama – BDS Art Scale 1/10", the first of a new series composed by the most powerful heroes on earth from the universe of Marvel, in a collection that will form another incredible battle diorama set."

