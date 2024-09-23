Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, marvel, spider-man

The Amazing Spider-Man Returns with New Deluxe Hot Toys 1/6 Figure

Hot Toys is back with some impressive 1/6 scale figures from the comic book world including teh return of The Amazing Spider-Man

Article Summary Hot Toys releases new 1/6 scale figure of Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man from the 2012 film.

Deluxe figure features battle-damaged suit, Andrew Garfield head sculpt, and fun accessories.

Special edition includes exclusive items like camera flash, lens swaps, and light-up signal tower.

Pre-orders available soon on Sideshow Collectibles, scheduled for a Q3-Q4 2024 release.

Spider-Man is back as Hot Toys has revealed their latest Marvel 1/6 scale figure and this time, we are traveling back to 2012. Andrew Garfield is putting the mask back on as the Lizard has been unleashed onto New York City and it is up to the webslinger to stop him. This new 1/6 scale figure brings back this amazing hero for a new deluxe release, faithfully capturing that first film's suit design. This specific figure seems to be designed after the ending of the film with a battle-damaged Spider-man along with a sweet Andrew Garfield head sculpt and some fun accessories. This will include a skateboard, web effects, his cellphone, camera, backpack, and a loose mask.

There will also be a special edition The Amazing Spider-Man 1/6 release, which will include a flash for the camera and swappable lenses for the mask, as seen in the film's first teaser trailer. On top of that, Hot Toys has also included the signal tower from the end that lights up and will surely enhance your Spider-Man display. Pre-orders are not live, but they will be offered on Sideshow Collectibles soon with a Q3-Q4 2024 release.

The Amazing Spider-Man – Spider-Man (Deluxe Version)

"The Amazing Spider-Man, starring Andrew Garfield, offers audiences new visions of movies with an impressive plot and a realistic Spider-Man. In the movie, Peter must confront Lizard in order to prevent the city turning into lizards. Although it has been years since The Amazing Spider-Man first came out, this movie is always a go-to Spider-Man movie to watch when you want to have your day saved by Spidey."

"Based on the appearance of Andrew Garfield's Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the film, the meticulously crafted 1/6th scale collectible figure features a newly developed Peter Parker head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs, a masked head sculpt; an exceptionally tailored red and blue suit with web pattern, embodied by a newly developed specialized body with enhanced articulation; a variety of accessories including a skateboard, a backpack, a cellphone, a camera with strip and a Spider-Man mask, as well as assorted webbing accessories."

