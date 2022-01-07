The Batman Drifter and Motorcycle Pre-orders Arrive from McFarlane

The newest figures for The Batman have arrived as pre-orders debut from McFarlane Toys as part of their growing DC Multiverse line. Drifter Bruce Wayne makes his appearance giving him the element of surprise to go undercover. His bulky design seems to be because his batsuit is under his coat, and he will come with a backpack. This Year 2 Batman will also be getting a companion piece with a The Batman motorcycle to make a high-speed escape. This bike will work excellent with other DC Multiverse Bat-Family figures as well, like Red Hood or Nightwing. Set to release in March 2022, The Batman Drifter Bruce Wayne and his Motorcycle are up for pre-order right here. Bruce Wayne comes in at $19.99, with the Motorcycle coming in at $32.99, and be sure to add some of the other The Batman figures coming soon.

"In the guise of The Drifter, Bruce Wayne is able to infiltrate the crowds of Gotham City at ground-level without revealing his true Identity. This 7-inch scale figure is designed with McFarlane's signature Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range and posing. Each DC Multiverse figure includes a collectible art card with artwork on the front and character biographies on the back."

Product Features

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Highly detailed

Collectable art cards with movie art on the front, and character biographies on the back

"When traversing the streets of Gotham as The Drifter, Bruce Wayne uses The Drifter Bike: a modiﬁed Café racer for optimum speed with minimal ﬂare."