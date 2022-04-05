The Batman Fights for Gotham as S.H. Figuarts Teases New Figure

When I left the theater after The Batman, I had mixed feelings about the film. As time when on, I have realized that it might be one of the best live-action Batman around. I do hope we get a trilogy out of this line as most of my issues were dealing with Bruce Wayne. Batman Begins managed to tackle both the Bat and Bruce Wayne getting their lives in order at Wayne Tech. This film was darker and seemed to be more of a personal crusade for Bruce, but it just fit. From the noir vibe, increased detective aspect, to the deadly and more wicked villains, this is a Gotham worth exploring. While we have to wait to see if The Batman 2 is on the way, fans can create their own adventures, and S.H. Figuarts is here to help.

Tamahii Nation has given DC Comics fans a glimpse at their next S.H. Figuarts feature with the arrival of The Batman. It appears the figure will feature both masked and unmasked head sculpts and a nice set of accessories. From swappable hands to bat-gadgets, this figure is ready to bring justice to Gotham. He will feature a wired fabric cape, which is always a plus and look like a worthy collectible for any fan. He is set to drop in Japan in August 2022, so expect a Fall 2022 release in the US, and stay tuned for a full reveal and links. Be sure to check out all of the current Figuarts figures up for preorder and available here.

"From the new film "The Batman" Batman (Bruce Wayne) joins the S.H.Figuarts lineup. Standing approximately 6 inches tall, this 1/12 scale figure includes a cloth cape with integrated posing wire, and an unmasked face portrait of Bruce Wayne featuring the black paint around his eyes as seen in the film."

S.H.Figuarts Batman (The Batman)

Scheduled Release: August 2022