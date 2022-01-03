NECA TMNT Fans: Today Is The Last Day To Order Mousers & Foot

TMNT NECA collectors, today is the last day to place an order for their new Mousers pack and Ultimate Foot Soldier directly from NECA themselves. The ordering period started on December 21st, and there is no limit on the amount or army builder figures here that you can order. The TMNT Mousers packs comes with six mousers, broken pieces, rats, and more accessories. The Ultimate Foot Soldier is a great figure, as we have previously told you. The Mousers pack will cost you $39.99, while the Ultimate Foot Soldier is $32.99. You can see more details and pics of each below, and order here.

Two Great NECA TMNT Additions

"Based on the classic 1980s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon series! This Mouser Multipack will give you the ability to create epic battles with your 7" scale NECA TMNT figures. The army builder set includes 6 Mousers with interchangeable battle-damaged parts to customize them, plus the debut appearance of Shredder's Spybot, and as a bonus, extra scene building accessories like VHS tape, pizza slice, rats, and cheese wedge. The Mousers are an all-new sculpt based on the cartoon and feature multiple points of articulation. They can even be combined with the weapons from your Turtle figures! The rats are also compatible with the Rat King figure, so you can load him up with more of his loyal subjects."

"Based on the classic 1980s TMNT cartoon series! After being accidentally exposed to radioactive ooze, four ordinary household pets are transformed into a band of wisecracking, pizza-loving, villain-dicing adolescent reptiles! Whether it's facing fierce enemies or saving humanity from near extinction, with the guidance of their Sensei, these Heroes in a Half Shell are always ready for straight outta the sewer action! Shredder needs reinforcements to combat the TMNT! Enter the Deluxe Foot Soldier. Loaded with an arsenal of accessories to allocate among his comrades, this Foot Soldier comes with throwing stars, an ooze canister, 5 blasters, and 3 melee weapons, including a new sword and staff. Also packed in this Deluxe offering are 3 interchangeable heads, a fan, a police cap, and a communicator. Comes in window box packaging."