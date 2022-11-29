The Best Disney Princess Gifts to Give Your Princess For Christmas

The holidays are upon us, and that means it is time to snag up some gifts for friends and loved ones. Sometimes holiday shopping can be stressful, so we have been dishing out a nice variety of gift cards to help. Our newest guide is for those princesses in your house as we round up some of the best Disney Princess gifts. We have a nice selection of big and small dolls, as well as plushes that will bring some of your favorite Disney heroines home.

Disney Princess Lil' Friends Plush – 14"

The first item on our list is the Disney Princess Lil' Friends, who come in at $13.99 each. These adorable plush figures feature a nice blend of mixed-fabrics showing off their princess dress and come in at 14 inches tall. Each Princess has sewn-on accessories, and they each have their own mini stuffed animal friend. There are four Disney Princess Lil' Friends plush dolls in total to collect with Rapunzel & Pascal, Moana & Pua, Ariel & Flounder, and Tiana & Naveen. Thanks to Disney, we got a closer look at these, and they are exactly what I want my girls to have this Christmas. They're soft and packed with color that will make them your kid's next sleeping buddy and they can all be found right here.

Disney Princess Classic Doll Collection

The last item was pretty limited in the variety of Princesses you could acquire, but not with our next item. Coming straight from Disney, the Disney Princess Classic Doll Collection is the doll you will want this year. Each Princess comes with a doll brush accessory and their own themed packaging showing elements from their own movies. Their boxes are also new plastic-free packaging made from paper that is 100% recyclable and can be reused and easy to open. So many princesses are in this line, with Rapunzel, Ariel, Belle, Mulan, Moana, Tinkerbell, Snow White, Tiana, Elsa, Aurora, Jasmine, and Pocahantas. These ladies come in at $19.99 each and can all be found in-store and ready for your holiday right shopping list here.

Disney Princess My Singing Friend

The last item comes in at $29.99 and limits your choices once again with six Disney Princesses to choose from. The My Singing Friend doll is more than your average doll as it features 10 story-inspired phrases from their films and even sings one of their iconic songs. Six Princesses are offered with Rapunzel, Tiana, Ariel, Moana, and two different versions of Elsa are also available. Each comes with its little sidekick as well s some themed accessories and a brush. Thanks to Disney we got our hands one of the Rapunzel dolls, and my little girls are obsessed with her. These baby princesses are adorable and will be a highlight of any little princesses' gifts this holiday. All of these My Singing Friends can be found right here.