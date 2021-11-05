The Boys Homelander Has Arrived with 1:6 Star Ace Toys Figure

The Boys is finally starting to get some truly incredible collectibles, and Star Ace Toys is here to give fans another one. Homelander has landed and is making his presence known with this highly detailed 1/6 scale figure with a high likeness to actor Anthony Starr. Homelander's outfit is full fabric that really brings The Boys villain to life like never before and comes with a nice set of accessories. The deluxe version comes with the most features with an extra two head sculpts which does include a light-up heat vision sculpt that just shines. Some of the other added accessories include swappable hands, milk bottle, and framed photo. This is one The Boys collectible that really captures Homelander, and pre-orders are live for him right now here for $299.99. Be sure to add Star Ace Toys Billy Butcher 1/6 figure to enhance your The Boys collection even further with this powerful rivalry.

"From the hit 2019 Amazon Prime TV show The Boys, the villain Homelander comes flying in as a 1/6 scale collectible figure from Star Ace! Measuring around 12 inches tall in 1/6 scale, he features a fully realized authentic likeness of Anthony Starr as Homelander featuring specially hand painted detailed skin texture and accurate facial expression. He wears a full fabric costume and comes with alternate hands, a framed photo, and a milk bottle seen in the series. This deluxe version comes with 2 different head sculpts: a serious portrait with a light-up eyes function and a creepy smiling expression."

Product Features

12 inches (30cm)

1/6 Scale

Fully realized authentic likeness of Anthony Starr as Homelander in the 2019 Amazon Prime TV show The Boys

Portraits are specially hand painted and features detailed skin texture and accurate facial expressions

Seamless body with over 30 points of articulation

Features serious expression with light-up eyes function

Deluxe version with alternate smiling expression

Collect the seperately-sold 1/6 scale Vought base for a full display!