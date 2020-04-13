Diamond Select Shows Off New Lord of the Rings and Avatar Figures

Diamond Select Toys has announced a couple of new waves of figures from their select series figures. We have seen a couple of these figures during Toy Fair 2020 and this time pre-orders are going love. First up is the first wave of Lord of the Rings figures. Two characters are appearing in this wave as Gimli and Legolas make their wave to the fellowship. Gimli comes with his axe and Legolas comes with bow/arrow and quiver. Each figure has roughly 16 points of articulation and is nicely detailed and set to release in September. The best part of these figures is that they will include prices to let you build a 13" Sauron figure. Next up we have series 2 of Avatar: The Last Airbender as Azula and Aang get some new figures. Both figures come in at 7" tall and come with accessories like a glider and fire bending effects. Each of the figures is nicely detailed and brings the animation style of the show to life.

All of these Diamond Select Toys are set to release in September 2020. They are also all priced at $24.99 and pre-orders are already online and live. You can find Lord of the Rings Gimli and Legolas here. As for the Avatar: The Last Airbender, you will be able to find Aang and Azula located here. I'm sure we will see more figures come out of both of these series. I can wait to see what the 13" build a figure Sauron will look like in hand. That would be the biggest reason to keep me coming back for more.

"Form the Fellowship! The epic new series of Lord of the Rings action figures begins with the original odd couple, the dwarf Gimli and the elf Legolas! Each 7-inch scale figure features 16 points of articulation, detailed sculpting and a full range of accessories. Each comes packaged in a full-color window box with hangtag, and each figure comes with a piece of Sauron – collect the whole line to build the 13-inch villain! Sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios."

"Based on the hit animated series, Series 2 of Avatar the Last Airbender figures includes two highly requested figures! Firebender Azula and Airbender Aang (in his Season 1 outfit) each include powerful bending effects pieces, and Aang even includes his glider! Each figure features approximately 16 points of articulation, is sculpted in a 7-inch scale, and is packaged in a full-color window box with hangtag. Designed by Eamon O'Donoghue, sculpted by Richard Force."