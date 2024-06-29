Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: halloween, horror, mondo

Halloween II Japanese Sofubi Michael Myers Coming Soon from Mondo

Michael Myers is making sure he gets the job done and Mondo is giving his a new chance with their latest Halloween II vinyl figure

Article Summary Mondo releases Halloween II inspired Michael Myers sofubi figure.

Figure includes swappable heads and iconic murder weapons.

Artists Hector Arce and others collaborate on authentic design.

Available for pre-order at $95, slated for August 2024 release.

Mondo has unveiled a new Halloween II Michael Myers Soft Vinyl Figure that pays homage to the 1981 film, capturing the iconic horror villain in all his chilling glory. Horror and Japanese sofubi collide as the figure is inspired by two very distinctive genres in a glorious and bloody way. This meticulously crafted figure stands as a tribute to the terrifying sequel, where Michael Myers continues his relentless pursuit of Laurie Strode. The figure features Myers in his classic blue jumpsuit, complete with the infamous white mask that has become synonymous with horror. To make this better, this figure also features a swappable Ben Tramer head sculpt.

Every detail, from the signature knife accessory for his hand to the secondary syringe weapon, this figure evokes the dark, suspenseful atmosphere of Halloween II in a brand new way. Mondo's dedication to authenticity ensures that this figure is a must-have for fans of the series, bringing the menacing presence of Michael Myers into Japanese sofubi collectible form. Standing at 10" tall, this figure stands out as a detailed and accurate representation of the character, with a dash of retro nostalgia is a way that horror fans can appreciate. Pre-orders for Michael Myers are already live for $95 on the Mondo Shop with an August 2024 release. making it a perfect centerpiece for any horror memorabilia collection.

Halloween II – Michael Myers Soft Vinyl Figure

"Terrorize Haddonfield with the HALLOWEEN II – Michael Myers Soft Vinyl Figure! Inspired by 20th century Japanese sofubi, this premium, swivel-articulated figures comes complete with swappable portraits and weapons from the 1981 film."

ARTISTS

Concept Design – Hector Arce, Gabe Chicoine

Sculpt – Aaron McNaught

Paint – Hector Arce

Packaging Art – Jordan Christianson

Packaging Design – Jordan Christianson

Photography – LordBobasaurus

PRODUCT INCLUDES

Michael Myers figure

Swappable Myers Portrait

Swappable Ben Tramer Portrait

Knife

Syringe

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!