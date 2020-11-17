Medicom Teases The Boys MAFEX Figures With Homelander Teaser

Medicom has teased that the hit Amazon Prime television series, The Boys, is coming soon to MAFEX. They recently shared a teaser image of Homelander confirming that the company has acquired rights for the dark superhero series. Oddly enough, The Boys does not have a lot of collectibles out there. Funko did reveal that a wave, The Boys Pops, would be coming in 2021 with a nice set of characters. It is quite surprising that even after Season 1 ended, we did not see a lot of collectibles come out. We can only surmise that this is on Amazon's part as they most likely wanted to try and keep the show's merchandising right exclusively. However, with the growing popularity of The Boys and the success of season 2, it would be way more beneficial for a wide release of licenses and partnerships. MAFEX is a great action figure line, and we only see great things coming from Medicom with it.

There are so many heroes in The Boys, and we would love to see them all be their own collectible. With A-Train, Black Noir, Maeve, Starlight, and even Billy Butcher, all of these characters deserve figures that are detailed, articulated, and just packed with some bloody awesome accessories. The Boys already has a third season coming and another spin-off series on the way, so the demand for collectibles will be here. I cannot wait to see the full Homelander MAFEX figure reveal, and it will be one I eagerly will want in my collection. Besides this The Boys teaser image, no other information is known what Medicom has up their sleeve with the show. Stay tuned for more information as it is revealed, and fans can check out some of Medicom's MAFEX figures here.

"Superheroes are often as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and sometimes even as revered as gods. But that's when they're using their powers for good. What happens when the heroes go rogue and start abusing their powers? When it's the powerless against the super powerful, the Boys head out on a heroic quest to expose the truth about the Seven and Vought, the multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages the superheroes and covers up their dirty secrets. Based on the comic book series of the same name."