Protect The Child as Mattel Puts Up Pram Collectible Charity Auction

Mattel Creations has teamed up with ProjectArt to give Star Wars fans a truly unique collectible. Coming out of the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian comes a show-like levitating version of the pram as seen in the show. This one-of-a-kind Star Wars collectible will protect The Child as you go on your own adventures. The Pram levitates roughly 2.5" off the included base and measures 22.5 inches long, 19 inches wide, and 17.5 inches tall. The whole Mattel bundle will include The Child 11-inch Plush, blanket, control knob, necklace, Hover Pram, Pram Cover, and Levitation Base. The ProjectArt Mattel charity The Child auction is already live and is set to close on March 5, 2021. The Floating Hover Pram is alkyd at $7,600, and dedicated buyers can find the listing here and join the pre-approved list. This is one unique Star Wars collectible that will take and collection to new levels, and it will be something any The Mandalorian fan will want.

"Up for auction. Unnamed, adorable species. Levitates. Led by Mattel Designer, Michael Kadile, this amazing levitating masterpiece was a labor of love. You might have to fend off a few bounty hunters (or other bidders) and Imperial Troopers to bring him home, but this unbelievable item can be yours! Bidding is open on eBay from February 26th until March 5th. 100% of the final auction price* goes to ProjectArt—a charity that shares our commitment to empowering the next generation of creators."

"Just when you thought the Child couldn't get any cuter, our designers created this adorable adaptation of The Mandalorian™ foundling. With eyes that melt hearts and a detailed robe, this high-end collectible even comes with a motorized pram, adjustable stand, and accessories, like a Chowder Squid and a control knob. It's everything you need to keep the Child safe and happy."

"This mysterious species needs to be protected in the secure motorized hover pram and our version of this special character is out of this galaxy. The pram is motorized, opens, and closes with a simple press of a button and the included stand has multiple heights. No Star Wars™ collection is complete without the Child, and our designers worked tirelessly to make sure this version and its pram didn't disappoint. He's only available for one week, so you must act fast! Sale starts at 9am PST on March 5th and ends at 9am PST on March 12th."