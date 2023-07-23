Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, marvel, the marvels

The Cosmos Await with Captain Marvel and LEGO's New The Marvels Set

Get ready to clear up some space on your shelves as LEGO has debuted some brand new sets like some new Marvel

A new Marvel Cinematic Universe movie is on the way, as a new cosmic journey has arrived with The Marvels. Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau's (Photon) powers are tangled together, and they must now join forces to figure out why. This story will take MCU fans away from Earth, and LEGO is bringing this journey to life with a new set. Coming in at 480 pieces, The Hoppty is flying on in that can hold all three LEGO minifigures. The cockpit will open allowing for Captain Marvel and her crew to fl the ship or relax in the back. Some new alien kittens have also snuck aboard, along with science equipment and tasty treats. The Marvels is going to be one sweet adventure and LEGO helps fans bring it to life. Pre-orders for The Marvels Hoppty Starship are live right here was $89.99 with an October 2023 release.

LEGO Explores the Cosmos with New The Marvels Set

"Put action from Marvel Studios' The Marvels into a young Super Hero's hands with LEGO® Marvel The Hoopty (76232). Kids aged 8 and up join a cast of iconic minifigures from the Marvel Cinematic Universe for intergalactic adventures aboard the movie's supercool spaceship."

"Take a kid's imagination across the universe aboard the spectacular Hoopty spaceship. As they head from adventure to adventure, kids can use the 2 stud shooters for protection against enemy attack. Opening the cockpit of The Hoopty lets kids access the spaceship's scientific equipment, records and other accessories. There's also room for the 3-minifigure crew: Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel and Photon – plus Goose the Flerken. For added digital fun, the LEGO Builder app features intuitive zoom and rotate tools that let kids visualize their model as they build."

