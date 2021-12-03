The Crow Wants Justice with Sideshow Collectibles New 1/6 Figure

Sideshow Collectibles has revealed their newest Sixth Scale Figure with the return of Eric Draven from the cult classic film, The Crow. This resurrected soul is back for revenge with this highly detailed figure that captures the iconic role of and likeness of Brandon Lee. This anti-hero is ready for some new bloody dark adventures with this highly articulated and poseable figure that comes with a wide variety of accessories. This will include his trenchcoat, swappable hands, necklace with a ring, as well as weapons like a shotgun, sword, pistol, and a crow. Two versions of the figure are getting released with the Sideshow Collectibles The Crow coming with an added guitar to showcase his musical journey. Priced at either $250 or $265, The Crow Sixth Scale Figure is set to release between August – October 2022. Pre-orders are live right here with payment plans available, so take advantage if needed.

"Victims … aren't we all?" Sideshow presents The Crow Sixth Scale Figure, a cult classic character bringing vengeance to your display of movie collectibles. The Crow Sixth Scale Figure features a detailed likeness of actor Brandon Lee in his role as Eric Draven from the film The Crow. Resurrected and ready for retribution, he wears a tailored black fabric costume, which consists of a torn trenchcoat, a long-sleeved shirt with holes and wrapping, pants, and a necklace holding his fiancée's ring close to his heart. Finished with a pair of sculpted boots, the undead antihero's signature look captures the somber tragedy of that fateful Devil's Night."

"The Crow Sixth Scale Figure is a highly articulated, poseable collectible with a variety of thematic accessories and swap-out elements, giving you complete control over your display. Eric Draven is accompanied by a crow proximity figure to guide him, and his armory features a pistol, a revolver, a shotgun, and a sword. The Crow collectible figure also comes with multiple sets of swap-out hands including a pair of relaxed hands, a pair of gun-holding hands, a pair of grip hands, a pair of fists, and a right hand featuring a bullet hole and blood details. The Exclusive Edition of The Crow Sixth Scale Figure includes an additional guitar accessory with a fabric strap for more melodic, melancholy interludes in Eric's escapades. This must-have display option gives you another way to tell the story of this tragic musician in your collection."