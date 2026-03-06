Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

The Dark Knight's The Joker Brings Chaos Back to McFarlane Toys

Return to the DC Multiverse with some brand new Deluxe Theatrical Edition figures of popular movie characters from McFarlane Toys

Article Summary Heath Ledger's Joker from The Dark Knight gets a new deluxe action figure from McFarlane Toys.

This release features more accessories, including weapons, swappable hands, and a themed backdrop.

Ultra Articulation allows for dynamic posing with 22 moving parts and a variety of display options.

Pre-orders are live for $34.99, with a March 2026 release—perfect for Joker and DC collectors.

The Joker in The Dark Knight is considered to be one of the greatest villain performances in movie history. Played by Heath Ledger, the Joker is an unpredictable criminal mastermind who thrives on chaos and psychological manipulation. Unlike traditional villains who are usually motivated by money or power, this Joker seeks to prove that society's rules are fragile and that anyone can fall into madness under the right pressure. The madness of the Joker now returns as McFarlane Toys debuts their newest set of DC Multiverse Deluxe Theatrical Edition figures.

This new version of the Clown Prince of Crime is the same as the previous release, but with more accessories. This will include a themed The Dark Knight backdrop with a collectible art card, along with a variety of swappable hands. As for weapons, McFarlane Toys was sure to include the best with a submachine gun, a pistol, a knife, and a bazooka! If you need a The Dark Knight Joker in your DC Comics collection, this is the one. Pre-orders are already live for $34.99, and he is set to arrive in March 2026.

The Joker (The Dark Knight) Deluxe Theatrical Edition

"No name strikes terror into the hearts of Gotham's citizens quite like the Joker™. In a city overrun with larger-than-life criminals, the always-laughing villain stands alone. A complete psychopath with no moral compass whatsoever the Joker, whose real name and identity remain completely unknown, is characterized by his chalk-white skin, green hair and a permanent rictus grin stretched across his face. But there isn't a single thing funny about this particular clown, who only finds humor in the suffering of others."

Product Features:

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Includes 4 extra hands, 4 weapons, mini poster with display clips and figure display base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

