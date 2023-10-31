Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: attack of the clones, hasbro, star wars

The Dark Side Rises with Hasbro's New Star Wars Count Dooku Figure

Hasbro is just revealed a brand new set of collectibles including some from a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars

Star Wars character comes complete with red lightsaber, lightsaber hilt, and Force Lightning swappable hand.

Available for pre-order now and in stores May 2024 with a $16.99 price tag.

Lookout for other forthcoming figures from Attack of the Clones in The Vintage Collection.

Return to the events of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones as Hasbro has unveiled their latest The Vintage Collection figure. Count Dooku has arrived, capturing his menacing presence and the likeness of Christopher Lee. Prior to becoming the Sith Lord we all know, Dooku was once a Jedi Knight but fell to the dark side after the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Dooku was even the Padawan to Jedi Master Yoda and even trained the one and only Qui-Gon Jinn as his apprentice. Twisted by the Dark Lord, Count Dooku will make a deadly new addition to any Sith fans collection, and he will come with his signature red lightsaber, saber hilt, and Force Lighting swappable hand. Fans can bring home this new Attack of the Clones figure in May 2024 as Count Dooku gets a $16.99 price tag, and pre-orders are live here. Be on the lookout for other new The Vintage Collection releases from Hasbro from Attack of the Clones like the Phase I Clone Trooper.

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Count Dooku

"Celebrate the legacy of Star Wars with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from Star Wars The Vintage Collection. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) Inspired by Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, this 3.75-inch-scale Count Dooku figure makes a great addition to any fan's collection. Look for more Star Wars collectibles for adults to build a galaxy on your shelf!"

Includes: Figure and 3 accessories.

STAR WARS: ATTACK OF THE CLONES: This Count Dooku 3.75-inch action figure (9.5 cm) is inspired by Star Wars: Attack of the Clones™– a great gift for Star Wars™ collectors and fans ages 4 and up

PREMIUM DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: Star Wars™ fans can display this 3.75 inch scale action figure (9.5 cm) — featuring entertainment-accurate deco, realistic design, and a soft goods cape, plus multiple points of articulation — in their collections

CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This Count Dooku figure comes with a Force lightning hand accessory, a Lightsaber™ accessory, and an unlit Lightsaber™ hilt accessory

KENNER-INSPIRED PACKAGING: Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, this figure features Kenner branding and package design, as well as a unique VC number for collectability

LEADER OF THE SEPARATIST ARMY: Once a Jedi trained

