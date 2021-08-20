DC Comics Azrael Gets A New Silver Batsuit with McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys is back with another figure for their Walmart Exclusive Gold Label figure line with DC Multiverse. Azrael from the DC Comics story Curse of the White Knight is back as he dons his new Batman batsuit once again. This time he is getting a shiny upgrade with this Gold Label figure with a complete silver release. The DC Comics figure will feature all of the same details and accessories as the previous release but with a new silver deco. These Gold Label exclusives are nothing crazy, but they do add some more flavor to DC fan's collection, so if you missed the previous release this is a nice second figure to add to your setup. Priced at $19.99, the DC Multiverse 7″ Azrael Batman Silver Armor Gold Label is set to release in October. Pre-orders are live and can be found here, and be on the lookout for more Gold Label figures on the way.

"DC Multiverse 7″ Action Figure- Azrael Batman Armor Gold Label – War veteran, knight of the Order of St. Dumas, and now The Joker's key recruit in the crusade against Batman—Azrael is the Dark Knight's most powerful new threat, and the one living link to a devastating secret about the Wayne family's legacy in Gotham City. In an effort to overthrow Batman, Azrael dons an armored Batsuit of his own and threatens to take control of the city."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Azreal is featured as an all silver variant of the original Azrael in Batman Armor figure

Azrael includes his sword and a base

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

