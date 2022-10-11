Find Your Heart with New Wizard of Oz Statue from Iron Studios

It is time to revisit the Yellow Brick Road once again, as Iron Studios is looking for a heart. More specifically, the Tin Man is back and ready to begin his quest to look for this heart. This beautifully crafted 9" statue takes fans right back to the iconic and classic 1939 adventure as we follow the adventure of Dorthy. Switching from black and white to color, Dorthy is transported to a magical world after a tornado flips her own world upside down. She must find the Wizard of Oz to help her get back home and is accompanied by a Lion, a Scarecrow, and a Tin Man. Each is on their own quest to find the wizard, and Iron Studios brings this adventure to life. The Tin Man is placed on a nice Yellow Brick Road base with the Emerald City placed in the background with an axe in hand. If you love the Wizard of Oz then this is a statue series you will want to collect, and the adventure begins at $200 right here with a Q3 2023 release date. Stay tuned for more statues from Oz in the future, as I am sure Iron Studios will release the whole gang in standard and deluxe formats.

Help Tin Man Find His Missing Heart with Iron Studios

"In the enchanted Land of Oz, a brave girl discovers a mysterious metallic figure on the edge of the Yellow Brick Road. Hidden by trees and bushes, a man entirely made of tin and completely rusted murmurs in agony for his oil can. After freeing him from his rust prison and helping him get back to moving and speaking, he tells her his sad story, that he felt empty inside because the tinsmith that made his body forgot to add a heart."

"He then joins the Young Dorothy in the search for the enigmatic wizard, that can help her get back to her home in Kansas, and maybe give a heart to her new friend. Iron Studios brings the statue of the classic "Tin Man Deluxe – The Wizard of Oz – Art Scale 1/10", played by Jack Haley, with his clock ticking on the left side of his chest, wielding his axe and walking over a pedestal of the yellow brick road, with the landscape of the towers from the Emerald City in the background."