The Deadly and Seductive Baroness Arrives for Hiya Toys G.I. Joe Line

Hiya Toys is back with an impressive set of new 1/18 scale figures including the growing forces of Cobra as like the arrival of Baroness

Hiya Toys is back with another gorgeous Hiya Exquisite Series, featuring a new 1/18 scale figure straight from the heart of the action-packed world of G.I. Joe. The forces of Cobra are rising as the formidable Baroness arrives, and she means business. The Baroness slithers into the Hiya Exquisite Series with her deadly elegance. This meticulously crafted figure showcases her intelligence and prowess, while Hiya Toys was sure to capture her signature elements like glasses and sleek skintight tactical Cobra uniform. She will not come empty-handed either, as she will come with a submachine gun with a silencer, dagger, and dual pistols that will fit in her side holsters. Baroness is not messing around this time, and Hiya Toys was sure to bring her to like with remarkable skill. G.I. Joe fans will be able to find Exquisite Baroness right here for $24.99 with a Q3 2024 release. Yo Joe!

Baroness Joins the G.I Joe Hiya Exquisite Series

"A brilliant master of disguise and psychological manipulation, the Baroness is in control of every situation. Her only desire is to watch the world unravel, and she will use her inherited wealth, connections, and skills to make it happen, no matter where she needs to swear her allegiance. This brand-new Baroness action figure stands at 102mm tall and features 15 articulation points. Faithful recreation of Baroness's original setting from G.I. Joe, featuring the classic Cobra design, well-armed and fitted with a black bodysuit, detailed body armor and two holsters on legs."

"This Baroness figure's accessories include her signature submachine gun with silencer, 2 pistols and a knife. Additionally, it includes 2x interchangeable hand parts, allowing you to display different styles and gestures. Furthermore, an exclusive base from G.I. Joe is included. It simulates a ground scorched by battle, scattered with shell casings and debris, enabling you to recreate an authentic battlefield atmosphere right in the comfort of your own home!"

