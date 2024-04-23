Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

The Deadly Star Wars Torture Droid 0-0-0 Has Arrived from Hot Toys

Become one with the Force as Hot Toys is back with even more 1/6 scale Star Wars figures from a galaxy far, far away

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils 1/6 scale 0-0-0, a limited edition Star Wars torture droid.

Torture droid 0-0-0 from Marvel's Darth Vader #3 comes to life with die-cast parts.

Only 2,000 pieces of the red-eyed, interchangeable-handed 0-0-0 figure available.

Get the exclusive 0-0-0 figure via Sideshow Collectibles in selected markets.

Hot Toys is debuting its new Star Wars: The Power of the Dark Side Exhibition in Hong Kong, Japan, this weekend. To help celebrate such an event, an impressive set of 1/6 scale figures has been unveiled, including some sinister reveals. Yesterday, Star Wars fans were greeted to BT-1, the deadly Imperial assassin astromech droid. He appeared alongside Doctor Aphra and the Imperial interrogation protocol droid Triple 0 (0-0-0) in Marvel Comics Darth Vader #3 in 2015. Well, It is not Triple 0's time to torture your Star Wars collection with an impressive and limited 1/6 scale figure from Hot Toys.

This deadly protocol droid seems to take pleasure in torture, and you surely will not want to fall asleep with that droid in the room. Releasing as a Hot Toys Exclusive, Triple 0 is faithfully brought to life right off the pages of Marvel Comics with die-cast elements, light-up red eyes, and interchangeable hands for interrogation. There will only be 2,000 pieces released for 0-0-0, and they will be offered in selected markets. Star Wars fans can expect him to arrive in a limited supply with Sideshow Collectibles. Be sure to snag up pre-orders for BT-1, and hopefully, Doctor Aphra will make a 1/6 scale appearance in the future to finish the set.

Star Wars – Marvel Comics 0-0-0 Droid (Hot Toys Exclusive)

"0-0-0, also known as Triple-Zero, was a protocol droid that specialized in etiquette, customs, translation, and torture. He was awoken by Doctor Aphra and Darth Vader, and conduct missions for the two alongside his fellow droid and companion BT-1.

"Marking the official kick-off of Hot Toys "Star Wars: The Power of the Dark Side" Exhibition in Hong Kong, and the beginning of Hot Toys worldwide Star Wars events, we are excited to introduce a series of collectibles based on the villainous characters from the dark side and present the new 1/6th scale 0-0-0™ collectible figure for all Star Wars™ fans! This is a Hot Toys Exclusive item available with limited quantity of 2,000 pieces only in selected markets. The 1/6th scale collectible figure is made with diecast metal material and features detailed mechanical design, skillfully applied metallic paint applications, LED light-up eyes, interchangeable hands for iconic poses, and a figure base."

