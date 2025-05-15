Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: horror, mezco toyz, The Exorcist

The Devil Awakens with Mezco Designer Series The Exorcist Moto Plush

Return to 1973 and witness the return of the devil as Mezco Toyz debuts their latest Moto Plush figure from The Exorcist

Article Summary Mezco Toyz unveils The Exorcist Moto Plush, inspired by the iconic 1973 horror film and character Regan MacNeil.

This 18-inch plush features haunting details like yellow eyes, cracked skin, and Regan’s blue nightgown.

Moto Plush combines sculpted body parts with a soft plush body, perfect for horror collectors and fans alike.

Available for pre-order at $98, The Exorcist plush arrives in December 2025 in a die-cut display box.

The Exorcist (1973) remains one of the most influential horror films ever made. Directed by William Friedkin and based on William Peter Blatty's novel, the film follows the harrowing possession of a young girl. A demon has seemingly taken Regan MacNeil, and it is up to the priests to try to save her. It broke new ground with its terrifying special effects and disturbing themes of faith, evil, and the loss of innocence. The devil is now back as Mezco Toyz has unveiled their latest Mezco Designer Series Moto Plush, and Reagan is making her wicked return.

Standing 18" tall, this wicked doll is packed with hauntingly life-like features, from cracked skin, a wicked smile, and those terrifying yellow eyes. The Exorcist doll is featured in Regan's iconic blue nightgown and will have sculpted body parts with a soft plush body, the perfect doll to be possessed for your horror collection. Mezco Toyz has the MDS The Exorcist Moto Plush priced at $98 with a December 2025 release. She will come in a die-cut windowed box, and pre-orders are already live on Mezco Toyz.

Mezco Designer Series Roto Plush The Exorcist

"Sweet dreams? Not tonight! Straight from the 1973 horror classic, Regan MacNeil has arrived and is the perfect companion for a sinister slumber party!The devil is in the details! Regan is outfitted in her signature blue nightgown and features hauntingly life-like features that capture her demonic expression – yellowed eyes, cracked skin, and a devilish grin. She is approximately 18" tall and features sculpted parts on a soft plush body."

"This cuddly conduit of evil is ideal for someone who enjoys sleeping with the lights on and keeps a bottle of holy water under their pillow.The MDS Roto Plush The Exorcist comes packaged in a die-cut window box, perfect for display. WARNING: May cause spontaneous crucifix flipping."

